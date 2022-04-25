Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 80,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 578,973 shares.The stock last traded at $19.92 and had previously closed at $20.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $35.11.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $312,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $110,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,136 shares of company stock worth $1,280,804 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 50.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Health Catalyst Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

