Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 897,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 14,388,161 shares.The stock last traded at $132.61 and had previously closed at $133.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,264.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

