Head to Head Review: NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) vs. Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NVE and Magnachip Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 52.91% 20.10% 19.57% Magnachip Semiconductor 11.96% 10.03% 7.69%

This table compares NVE and Magnachip Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $21.37 million 11.12 $11.69 million $2.86 17.18 Magnachip Semiconductor $474.23 million 1.43 $56.71 million $1.16 13.01

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than NVE. Magnachip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of NVE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NVE and Magnachip Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnachip Semiconductor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.18%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than NVE.

Risk & Volatility

NVE has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NVE beats Magnachip Semiconductor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for industrial Internet of Things market. In addition, it engages in the research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions. The company also offers metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, regulators, and power management integrated circuits for a range of devices comprising televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, wearable devices, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, and other consumer electronics, as well as for power suppliers, e-bike, photovoltaic inverter, LED lighting, motor drive, and home appliances; and organic light-emitting diode display driver integrated circuits for OLED TVs. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers in Korea, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

