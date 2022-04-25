Head-To-Head Contrast: Ouster (NYSE:OUST) versus CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ)

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) and CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ouster and CleanTech Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 0 5 0 3.00 CleanTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ouster currently has a consensus target price of $12.80, suggesting a potential upside of 265.71%. Given Ouster’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ouster is more favorable than CleanTech Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ouster and CleanTech Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster $33.58 million 18.01 -$93.98 million ($0.84) -4.17 CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

CleanTech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ouster.

Profitability

This table compares Ouster and CleanTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster -279.89% -38.56% -32.59% CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CleanTech Acquisition beats Ouster on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ouster (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About CleanTech Acquisition (Get Rating)

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the cleantech or climatetech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

