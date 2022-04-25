Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Price Down 10%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.91 and last traded at $33.91. 543,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,491,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $633,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,184 shares of company stock worth $12,754,986 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 52.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after buying an additional 238,362 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 26.9% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 96,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

