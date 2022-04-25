Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Gap Up to $9.79

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $10.02. Hagerty shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 28 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.38 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

