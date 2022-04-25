Gulden Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $1,241.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.68 or 0.00263766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014996 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

