Gulden (NLG) Market Cap Hits $2.72 Million

Gulden (NLG) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $773.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

