Grandfield & Dodd LLC Trims Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,731 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $3.10 on Monday, reaching $202.11. The company had a trading volume of 76,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,067. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $199.03 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

