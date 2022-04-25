Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 74 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after buying an additional 450,303 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,327,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 28.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $682,611,000 after acquiring an additional 338,144 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,500,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

COST traded down $9.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $562.69. The stock had a trading volume of 116,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,362. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $552.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $249.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $365.29 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

