Grandfield & Dodd LLC Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.75. 471,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,379,501. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

