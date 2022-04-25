Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises approximately 1.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $23,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Unilever by 29,662.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after buying an additional 5,669,969 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,019,000 after purchasing an additional 808,143 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 531.8% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 502,545 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $22,282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 362,850 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.12. 244,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,670,766. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $61.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.