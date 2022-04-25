Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $34.39 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,521 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 2.2% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $34,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 97.5% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 371.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,037 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $112.40. The company had a trading volume of 396,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,611,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.34 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.58 and a 200-day moving average of $139.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

