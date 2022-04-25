Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $24.91 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 604,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises about 1.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $24,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,581,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,946,000 after purchasing an additional 212,073 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

WY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,096. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

