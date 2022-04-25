Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $336,954,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after acquiring an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $190,087,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE:DHR traded down $8.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.10. 172,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,143. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.19. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $238.32 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $183.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.