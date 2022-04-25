Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 3,940 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.63. 191,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,375. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $200.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.64.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Erste Group raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

