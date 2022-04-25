Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 1,857 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up about 3.1% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned 0.08% of Johnson Controls International worth $47,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $9,479,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,096. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

