Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 14,479 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,479 shares during the period. Hormel Foods comprises approximately 2.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Hormel Foods worth $31,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,095. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 48,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,538. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

