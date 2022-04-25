Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 1,337 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMRN traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $81.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,792. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of -225.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $83.30. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $355,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,638,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,438,457.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,702 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,192 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.36.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

