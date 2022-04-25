Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.59. 122,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,053,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.78.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

