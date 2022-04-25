Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading Up 7.3%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.66 and last traded at $57.61. Approximately 4,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 210,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,374,118.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,479.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.