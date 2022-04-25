Goose Finance Price Down 11.2% This Week (EGG)

Goose Finance (EGG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $150,911.74 and approximately $11,017.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Goose Finance Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

