Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after buying an additional 25,311 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $3.99 on Monday, reaching $99.47. 7,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $668,773.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $154,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Globe Life Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.