GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $926.00

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 50.9% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $294,446.84 and approximately $926.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,247.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.20 or 0.07328465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.00259951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.43 or 0.00783331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014870 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.06 or 0.00649879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00084255 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.44 or 0.00403702 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.