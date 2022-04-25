Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Trading Down 7.5%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.58. 21,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,173,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

The company has a market cap of $773.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $153.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.