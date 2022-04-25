Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Global Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Partners by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 70.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 440,142 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter.

GLP stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,656. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $873.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.24. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $28.91.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 15.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.94%.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

