GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading 3.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $63.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. GitLab traded as high as $50.39 and last traded at $49.70. 1,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,438,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.16.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,875,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,241,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.43.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

