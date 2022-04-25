Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) were up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 69,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,343,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.82.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.76.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

