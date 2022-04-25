GenesisX Price Reaches $0.0035 (XGS)

GenesisX (XGS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $43,810.97 and approximately $40.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000693 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,446,373 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

