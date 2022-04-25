General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GM. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura reduced their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.19.

General Motors stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.73.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $788,596,000 after purchasing an additional 923,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

