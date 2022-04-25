General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 66.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 229,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in General Mills by 133.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.01.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

