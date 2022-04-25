Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.38

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 4854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1393 per share. This represents a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Genel Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

