Gather Price Down 9% This Week (GTH)

Gather (GTH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Gather has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $625,360.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gather coin can now be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gather has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gather Profile

Gather is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . Gather’s official website is www.gather.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Gather Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

