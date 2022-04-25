Fundamenta (FMTA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,612.00

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0990 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $115,132.65 and approximately $1,612.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044984 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.57 or 0.07371569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00044759 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,432,769 coins and its circulating supply is 1,162,653 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

