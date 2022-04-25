Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Lifted to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stephens currently has $20.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FULT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.73. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 28.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,658,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 652,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,589,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,015,000 after purchasing an additional 464,641 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,291,000 after purchasing an additional 389,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fulton Financial by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 361,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

