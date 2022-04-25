Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 510500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.79.

Get Fremont Gold alerts:

Fremont Gold Company Profile (CVE:FRE)

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's properties include North Carlin project located in northern end of the Carlin trend; Cobb Creek gold project situated in Elko County, Nevada; Griffon gold project, which consists of 89 unpatented claims located in southwest of Ely; and Hurricane project situated in Lander county.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fremont Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fremont Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.