Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 510500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.79.
Fremont Gold Company Profile (CVE:FRE)
