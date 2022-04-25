Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 66 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

HD traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $299.07. 107,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,951,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.64 and its 200 day moving average is $358.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.