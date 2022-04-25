Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 368 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.2% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after buying an additional 331,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after buying an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,587,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,253,000 after buying an additional 150,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,550,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,181,000 after buying an additional 135,410 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.70.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.29. 30,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,000. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

