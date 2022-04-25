Freedom Day Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

NYSE O traded down $1.62 on Monday, reaching $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 99,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,022. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

