Freedom Day Solutions LLC Purchases 817 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.11. 1,657,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,928,320. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

