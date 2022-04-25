Freedom Day Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,270 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MasTec by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,428,000 after buying an additional 220,511 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MTZ traded down $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.54. 4,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,477. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.58.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MasTec had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

