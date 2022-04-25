Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 1,574.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 400,699 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,966,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,776,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,424,000 after buying an additional 121,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $6.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $401.40. 10,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,227. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $397.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.18.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.