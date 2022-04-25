Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Pool by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POOL stock traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $411.23. 6,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,864. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $443.97 and its 200-day moving average is $490.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $401.51 and a 12 month high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

Several research firms have commented on POOL. Edward Jones started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

