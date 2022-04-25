Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MarineMax worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HZO. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

NYSE:HZO traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.17. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

