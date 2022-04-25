Freedom Day Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 9,724 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939 over the last ninety days.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Roblox from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.41.

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 326,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,614,482. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.16.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. On average, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

