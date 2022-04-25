Freedom Day Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,183,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,236,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,623,000 after buying an additional 484,443 shares during the period. Finally, Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099,783. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 493,622 shares of company stock valued at $79,418,240. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

