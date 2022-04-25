Freedom Day Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 772 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 772 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $15.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $518.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,925. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $574.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $661.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $524.19 and a 52-week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $576.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

