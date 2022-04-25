Freedom Day Solutions LLC Acquires 1,216 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $448.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,622. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $457.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.56. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $417.54 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

