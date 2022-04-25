Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $84.52

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.52 and last traded at $85.79, with a volume of 1867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOXF. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

About Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

