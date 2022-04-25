Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $84.52

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.52 and last traded at $85.79, with a volume of 1867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.92.
Several research firms recently issued reports on FOXF. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.79.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.
About Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
