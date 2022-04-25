Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.26

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.26 and last traded at $40.39, with a volume of 43 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.94.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.84, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 840.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 21.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,678,000 after buying an additional 186,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

